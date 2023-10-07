Rain showers, breezy winds and fall-like temperatures for the upcoming weekend

We have finally brought some fall-like weather into the forecast with some scattered showers and cloud cover to end the week, and we are going to keep the chilly temperatures and chances for rain into the forecast as we had into the upcoming weekend.

We’re going to watch an upper-level disturbance roll through the region as we work throughout our Saturday, and this will keep the chance of some rain showers into the forecast along with breezy winds and chilly temperatures. High temperatures only heading for the middle 50s by Saturday afternoon. Winds will also be on the breezy side of things, sustained out of the West-Northwest at 10-25 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

We will keep the chance of a few rain showers into the forecast overnight tonight, and into the end of the weekend on Sunday. We’re going to watch an area of low pressure, move into the region and stall out over the region through the end of the weekend and into the start of next week. This is going to also help keep temperatures below average, high temperatures only into the low 50s for the end of the weekend on Sunday, with those kinds of temperatures continuing into early next week.

With that low pressure system hanging around through the start of next week, the cloud covers sticks around and the chance for a few showers as well, but I don’t think any day will be a washout Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures remaining into the mid upper 50s all three days, with overnight lows into the low to mid 40s.

Looking ahead into the second half of next week, a stronger area of low pressure looks to take shape and move northeast into the region. This will increase our chances for widespread rain the second half of Thursday and into the end of next week on Friday. High temperature is heading for the upper 50s on Thursday, to write around 60° by the end of next week on Friday.