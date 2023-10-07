Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel calls for an investigation into DTE’s electronic billing program

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the Michigan Public Service Commission (MSPC) Chair to investigate DTE Energy’s eBill program.

The eBill program automatically enrolls a customer in DTE’s paperless billing program without any affirmative consent by the customer. It could pose hardships to customers who are unaware and not monitoring email accounts for bills they are accustomed to receiving in the mail which could lead to an accumulation of late bills and fees.

“For many people who are struggling to make ends meet, adding additional costs based on a change that was made without their knowledge and consent is completely unfair and must stop,” said Nessel. “I hope that the Michigan Public Service Commission will open an investigation into this practice to ensure that ratepayers are not facing additional burdens and that they require the company to provide refunds to the customers who were negatively impacted by this practice.”

Paperless billing without consent may cause a problem for customers who had previously opted-in to paper billing and are unaware that the utility made the change.

“This practice is especially troubling as we head into the colder months,” Nessel said. “It’s essential that residents, especially seniors who are more likely to fall victim to this type of trickery, have reliable heat in their homes throughout the winter.”

Click here to read Nessel’s letter.