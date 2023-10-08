Here are the winning Powerball numbers from Oct. 7, 2023, drawing

FILE -- Powerball ticket on July 19, 2023. Here are the winning Powerball numbers from the Sept. 23, 2023, drawing.

The winning numbers from the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, have been announced.

Nobody claimed the jackpot, and the prize has now climbed to $1.55 billion with a cash option of $679.8 million.

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023: 47-54-57-60-65 and Red Ball number 19. The Power Play option was 3x.

People in Iowa and Maine won $2 million and people in several other states, including Michigan, won $1 million.

This is the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have created billion dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was last won on July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

More about Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing at retailers throughout the state. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize in an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.