Inkster police: Man who shot girlfriend in neck still at large

INKSTER, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who they say shot his girlfriend in the neck at a home in Inkster over the weekend.

At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, a woman was reportedly shot in the neck by her 37-year-old boyfriend, identified as Andre Williams Jr., at a home on Biltmore Street near Stollman Drive. An argument led to the shooting, police said.

The woman was initially hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday.

Inkster police believed Williams was inside the house when they arrived, but when the SWAT team entered the home, they found the man had already fled. Authorities were still searching for him as of Sunday night.

Police said Williams could still be armed, and is considered dangerous.

“If someone will shoot a family member or a boyfriend or girlfriend, they’ll probably shoot anybody,” said police Chief Bill Ratliff. “So it’s imperative we get this person off the street.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.