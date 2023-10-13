Michigan entrepreneur, ‘fearless trailblazer’ Florine Mark dies

DETROIT – Florine Mark, the former president of Weight Watchers and a prominent entrepreneur in Michigan, died Friday, Oct. 13.

At one point, Mark owned the most Weight Watchers franchises in the world before she sold them to the parent company. She was elected in 2001 to the Women’s Leadership Board at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

The world knew her as a trailblazer, but to Sheri Mark, she was mom.

“She was a force. Even with us, she was a force,” Sheri Mark recalled. “She taught us to give back. She taught us that we could do anything we wanted, if we tried, especially the women in our family. She was the head of the family.”

That’s why family is flying in from all over the world to pay their respects.

Sheri Mark said that while it’s a difficult time, she can smile thinking about the conversation she had with her mother regarding the legacy she would leave behind.

“all the time to do good. To give back to love, love love. That was what she said, you know, to love, love, love,” Mark said. “And just for peace in the world. Right now, we all want peace in the world. That and her legacy is her family.”

Multiple lawmakers and community leaders have released statements regarding Mark’s passing.

“Florine was a fearless trailblazer and devoted friend. An incredibly savvy and successful businesswoman, she was just as committed to giving back, working with the Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Detroit Institution for Children, Women of Tomorrow and other organizations. She was an icon and a leader who could encourage, empower, motivate, and inspire individuals to achieve their goals and be their best selves. I am grateful to have known Florine, and I know her memory will serve as an example for Michiganders to follow. My love goes to Florine’s family.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

“Incredibly sad to learn about the loss of my dear longtime friend Florine Mark. Florine was a leader in so many amazing ways – in business, in Detroit, in the Jewish community, as a role model for women and as the matriarch of a close and loving family. My heart goes out to all who are feeling her loss. May Florine’s memory be a blessing to everyone who is missing her today.” Sen. Debbie Stabenow

“Florine Mark, an entrepreneurial icon, empowered leader and dedicated philanthropist, leaves behind an incredible legacy. She motivated us with her courageous story of resilience and, amid all the challenges that came her way, remained a beacon of positivity. Her presence will be greatly missed across Michigan and by the many she inspired over the years. We extend our deepest condolences to Florine’s family.” Daniel J. Loepp, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO