Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT – A wrong-way head-on collision in Detroit killed a 30-year-old man Friday, Oct. 13.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on the Lodge Freeway, near I-75. According to authorities, a Ford Fusion was driving northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound GMC Sierra head-on.

The driver of the Sierra was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be OK. The driver of the Ford, a 30-year-old man from Belleville, died at the scene.

Michigan State Police said it is unknown where the driver of the Ford entered the freeway or if they were impaired. The investigation is ongoing.