54º
Join Insider

Local News

Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

It’s unknown if the at-fault driver was impaired at the time of the collision.

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County

DETROIT – A wrong-way head-on collision in Detroit killed a 30-year-old man Friday, Oct. 13.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on the Lodge Freeway, near I-75. According to authorities, a Ford Fusion was driving northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound GMC Sierra head-on.

The driver of the Sierra was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be OK. The driver of the Ford, a 30-year-old man from Belleville, died at the scene.

Michigan State Police said it is unknown where the driver of the Ford entered the freeway or if they were impaired. The investigation is ongoing.

One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Lodge Freeway on Oct. 13, 2023. (WDIV)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

email