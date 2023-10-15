Floating baby, blurry basement woman: Local 4 viewers submit their ghost stories

I don’t have any ghost stories of my own, so I have to seek them out from anyone and everyone I meet.

Lucky for me, I have direct access to the public. Recently I put an article up looking for Local 4 viewers to share their ghost stories. A handful of people responded. Here is what they shared:

The blurry woman in the basement

This story comes from Tonya Sisler out of Lake Orion: My home in Detroit was haunted by a young woman. My family spent four years having experiences. She liked to hang out in the basement and call our names when no one was home. She always looked the same, long dark hair, red v neck t-shirt, black skirt. But you could never make out her facial features, those were always blurred. She was around the age of myself and my siblings at the time and I think our presence made her comfortable because we were never afraid having these experiences. She was always just there.

The ‘lady in black’ and ‘little girl’

This story comes from Jess Hoerr out of New Haven: When my kids were little (2 and 3 years of age) they used to talk about ‘the lady in black’ and ‘little girl’ and I chalked it up to imaginary friends due to their age. However, I started to find things moving in the house (i.e. the brand new pack of diapers would go from the cabinet to the living room table and there was no chance the kids could reach the cabinet).

I also, on occasion, would hear a child’s voice saying, ‘do you want to play?’ It only happened when my children were at a sitters or outside the home. This went on for a few months and I just kept thinking I had moved things and didn’t remember.

Well, one night my son (2 years old) had been asleep for a few hours when suddenly I heard him screaming and crying. I rushed into his and his sisters room and found him in the middle of the room with a giant red hand print on his back (larger than my own in size). With his size compared to the size of the room there was no chance he had just fallen out of bed, he had to have been pushed. I hid how freaked I was, regarding the hand print, and soothed him and brought him and his sister to my room for the remainder of the night.

The next day I talked to them about the ‘lady in black’ and the ‘little girl’. Come to find out that the ‘lady in black’ would not let the little girl play and would often scare my daughter to ‘keep her away.’ Taking their ages into consideration and that the only TV they watched at the time was ‘Mickey Mouse’ I knew they weren’t making any of these events up.

Over the next one to two months I made trips from Virginia (where we lived) to Michigan (where my parents lived) because I refused to live in the house. I’d come down on weekends to meet with local paranormal investigators.

During one particular investigation, I had a friend join me, and she had joined one of the other investigators in my childrens’ room to ask questions and communicate. I was in the kitchen downstairs with another investigator (one more was outside monitoring the video cameras they had setup). About an hour into the investigation, my friend started to scream, as did the investigator with her.

We ran upstairs and found her on the ground grabbing her throat and visibly choking. After rushing everyone outside we found two large hand prints around her throat as if she had been choked by something. At that point I had had my fill and walked into the house, screamed at whatever was in the home that this was my house, and if it wanted to mess with someone to come and get me but to understand that if it came after my kids or friends again I’d figure out a way to kick it’s (expletive). I was livid.

Nothing ever happened again in the house. Kids and I moved back down a couple weeks later, and my now ex-husband continued to live in the home for another 10 years with no repeat of the incidents.

Haunted county buildings

This story comes from an anonymous person from Macomb County: So many times the unexplained has happened to me while working in Macomb County. Many of the county buildings are definitely inhabited by souls that have passed on. The Jail, Vic Wertz, the Court House and Verkuilen buildings have the most activity.

I have witnessed fire alarms and lights go on, watched stock items fly across the floor, watched a standard door that was lock just open and close, disembodied voices throughout hallways, observed items move across a room and much more. Many of these incidents weren’t visible by just me, but others, too. Their experiences even involved toilet paper rolls unfurling and stacking up on the floor by themselves. Going to work was always an interesting experience.

The case of the missing olive oil

This story comes from Julia Zeller out of Capac: We bought a 100+ year old farmhouse 20+ years ago. Went on vacation, came back and our 5-gallon olive oil jug was gone no where to be found!!! I thought maybe the person watching our dogs took it (he was 15). He said no. I go and buy another three weeks later -- go to use it and it’s gone! My husband swore he never took it! It happened a couple more times and then stopped! We never found any of the bottles or cans! So we figured we had Italian cook who needed it more! I just wish whatever they were cooking they would of left us some! This is a true story! It never happened again.

Haunted while babysitting

This story comes from Melissa Macdonald out of Grosse Pointe Farms: When I was around 12 years old my best friend and I were babysitting for a family down the street. Now, mind you, this took place in the late 70s. There had been many unexplainable things that had happened over the few years that myself, my sister, and my friend had experience -- but nothing like what I’m about to tell you that happened that one night.

I was sitting on a couch and my friend was sitting on the other couch and there was a small, couch height, wood table sitting in between the two couches in the corner. We had a glass bottle of coke sitting on this table. We were watching ‘Saturday Night Live’ when suddenly the wood table started shaking rather quickly and the bottle was moving as well but it never toppled over.

My friend and I just stared at each other like, “What in the Hell is happening!?” Not three seconds after that stopped we both heard what sounded like a ring being scraped against the wall all the way down a long hall that led to the bedrooms. We were both screaming in hysteria and ran outside.

My friend’s mom came down and waited until the parents came home. I refused to ever step foot back in that house. I’m 58 now and this event has never been forgotten. I can still remember the entire event like it happened yesterday. This took place in Clinton Township, Michigan.

Floating baby, standing chip, and the narrow mirror

This story comes from an anonymous person out of Detroit: This happened in an old home in Southwest Detroit known for a basement where a doctor used to perform abortions illegally a long time ago. My baby floated off the table and set gently down on ground. Another time we threw away bag of chips in the trash, one chip popped out and landed standing up on the ground on its own! And there was a long narrow mirror that my little dog used to always approach cautiously and bark at. There were other mirrors that she didn’t mind but this one for some reason spooked her. Never saw any apparitions or heard any ghostly wailings or anything -- but the stuff I have described happened in the 1980′s. Absolute fact.

Share your ghost story

There’s still time to submit your ghost story or unexplained experience. Just use the form below:

---> Detroit ghost hunters reveal their scariest paranormal experiences, best evidence