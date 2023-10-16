51-year-old woman shot, killed during baby shower on Detroit’s east side; shooter hospitalized

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened during a baby shower on Detroit’s east side on Sunday.

Investigators say the shooting happened as people were gathered at a home on the 15600 block of Edmore Drive.

There was an altercation between a couple of women, according to witnesses. Police said the unidentified shooter pulled out a gun during the argument.

Family members identified the shooting victim as 51-year-old Phebe Williams.

“Everybody is devastated,” said Shavonda Carter, the victim’s niece. “They’re lost. We’re trying to get everybody to come together so we can get her buried.”

According to family members, Williams and her accused shooter were friends.

“It’s kids in the house. A lot of people in the house. Why would you pull a gun,” Carter said.

The chaos continued a short distance away when the suspected shooter tried turning herself in at a nearby police precinct.

“After the shooting, the female fled to our Detroit police 9th Precinct, and the victim’s son followed her to that location and struck her with his vehicle,” said Captain Donna McCord of the Detroit Police Department.

The victim’s oldest son struck the suspected shooter as she was walking from her car toward the building.

The victim’s son and her accused killer are now in police custody.

“The senseless gun violence has to stop,” McCord said.

This shooting remains an ongoing investigation.