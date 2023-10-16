New study finds Black women are less likely to be informed of life-saving resource around genetic testing

The discovery of gene mutations that predispose women to breast cancer has allowed many with a family history to take steps to reduce that risk. But, a new study finds Black women often face barriers to getting genetic testing and are less likely to be informed of the life-saving resource in the first place.

Deniece Pittman is a breast cancer survivor. It’s a disease her mother and aunts battled as well.

“I never knew about genetic testing, but I was always curious,” said Pittman. When I got diagnosed, there were nurse navigators that actually told me about the genetic testing, so I went ahead and did that.

“If there’s genetic information that can help any individual as they age to be monitored differently or to have their health care in general tailored, I think that’s a reasonable thing to do,” said Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Surgical Oncologist Dr. Bridget Oppong.

Black women, in particular, are at increased risk for aggressive types of breast cancer and have a 42% higher death rate compared to white women.

A study by researchers at Ohio State’s Comprehensive Cancer Center found Black women also face increased barriers to genetic testing, including financial stress, more pressing health concerns, and lack of access to specialists.

“They’re not getting screened at the same rate,” Oppong said. “They’re showing up with more advanced cancers, and they’re not having the same access to treatment, or they’re not completing the treatments.”

An initiative called Turning The Page On Breast Cancer can help as

the website provides education on screenings, a quiz to assess your risk, and support for those considering genetic testing. Resources that empower women to be proactive.

“Look at how many lives that could have been touched just by knowing what to do,” Pittman said.

Earlier this year, our own Local 4′s Megan Woods underwent genetic testing for breast cancer because of her family history of the disease.

