Amazon is offering a behind-the-scenes look at its new delivery service that utilizes drones in California.

The Prime Air launchpad delivers packages with drones within 3.5 miles of the facility and follows FAA restrictions.

The goal is to get packages delivered in 60 minutes or less.

The drone weighs about 80 pounds, and it can deliver packages weighing up to five pounds.

There’s no word when the technology will appear at other facilities in the United States.