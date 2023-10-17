51º
Help Me Hank

Flagstar Bank warns customers about serious data breach in US

Flagstar Bank sees third data breach since 2021

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Flagstar Bank is warning customers about a serious data breach for the third time in as many years.

As of Tuesday (Oct. 17) night, nearly 800,000 U.S. customers are at risk of having their personal information stolen by cybercriminals.

“Fiserv, a third-party vendor used by legacy New York Community Bank and legacy Flagstar Bank for payment processing and mobile banking services, was affected by a zero-day vulnerability in the MOVEit secure file transfer application. Fiserv assured Flagstar Bank that upon learning of this incident, they took immediate steps to launch a comprehensive investigation, identify individuals affected, and notify regulators as required by law.

Importantly, the vulnerability discovered in MOVEit did not involve any legacy Flagstar Bank or legacy New York Community Bank systems and did not impact our ability to service our customers. We have worked diligently with Fiserv to notify impacted individuals and share resources to support them. The security of the information entrusted to us is always a top priority, and we regret any inconvenience this incident may cause.”

Flagstar Bank Vice President Susan Bergesen

