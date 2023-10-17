How much tax revenue do Detroit casinos generate every year?

People gamble during the launch of legalized sports betting in Michigan at the MGM Grand Detroit casino in Detroit, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Detroit’s three casinos are one of the biggest tax generators for the city every year.

MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Greektown Casino are required to pay 10.9% of their adjusted gross revenue in city tax, and an additional 8% in state tax.

In 2022, combined, the three casinos reported a total adjusted gross revenue of $1,256,974,741, which generated about $155 million in city tax, and $101 million in state tax revenue. It’s projected to be the city’s third largest revenue source.

As of August 2023, the three casinos had generated nearly $110 million in city tax revenue, with casinos reported more than $850 million in total adjusted gross revenue.

Sports betting has created a new source of tax revenue for Detroit in recent years. In 2022, retail sports betting totaled $869,106.83 in city tax, and internet sports betting generated $6.7 million for the city in tax revenue.