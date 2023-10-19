9 Rite Aid stores to close in Metro Detroit

Rite Aid is closing more than a dozen stores in Michigan after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week.
The company said Rite Aid stores will continue to fill prescriptions, and customers will still be able to visit its locations or shop online while it goes through its voluntary Chapter 11 process. But that process also will allow it to speed up its plan to close underperforming stores.
Rite Aid Corp. said in its federal bankruptcy filing that it runs more than 2,000 stores. Most of its locations are on the East and West Coasts.
The company identified 19 Michigan stores that were considered “underperforming” and will close soon. There is currently no closure data for the stores. Nine of the stores are in Metro Detroit.
19 Michigan Rite Aid stores closing:
- 924 West Main Street, Fremont
- 507 N Lafayette Street, Greenville
- 715 South Clinton Street, Grand Ledge
- 15250 24 Mile Road, Macomb
- 102 North Centerville Road, Sturgis
- 47300 Pontiac Trail, Wixom
- 35250 South Gratiot Avenue, Clinton Twp.
- 51037 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby Township
- 3100 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson
- 9155 Telegraph Road, Taylor
- 1243 U.S. 31 South, Manistee
- 29447 Ford Road, Garden City
- 2838 East Court Street, Flint
- 1900 East 8 Mile Road, Detroit
- 36485 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp.
- 25922 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills
- 109 North Whittemore Street, St. Johns
- 1124 North Ballenger Hwy., Flint
- 2701 South Cedar Street, Lansing
