9 Rite Aid stores to close in Metro Detroit

A Rite Aid sign stands in front of one of the drugstore's locations in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Rite Aids plan to close more stores as part of its bankruptcy process raises concern about how that might hurt access to medicine and care. The drugstore chain said late Sunday, Oct. 15, that its voluntary Chapter 11 process will allow it to speed up its plan to close underperforming stores. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Rite Aid is closing more than a dozen stores in Michigan after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week.

The company said Rite Aid stores will continue to fill prescriptions, and customers will still be able to visit its locations or shop online while it goes through its voluntary Chapter 11 process. But that process also will allow it to speed up its plan to close underperforming stores.

Rite Aid Corp. said in its federal bankruptcy filing that it runs more than 2,000 stores. Most of its locations are on the East and West Coasts.

The company identified 19 Michigan stores that were considered “underperforming” and will close soon. There is currently no closure data for the stores. Nine of the stores are in Metro Detroit.

19 Michigan Rite Aid stores closing:

924 West Main Street, Fremont

507 N Lafayette Street, Greenville

715 South Clinton Street, Grand Ledge

15250 24 Mile Road, Macomb

102 North Centerville Road, Sturgis

47300 Pontiac Trail, Wixom

35250 South Gratiot Avenue, Clinton Twp.

51037 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby Township

3100 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson

9155 Telegraph Road, Taylor

1243 U.S. 31 South, Manistee

29447 Ford Road, Garden City

2838 East Court Street, Flint

1900 East 8 Mile Road, Detroit

36485 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp.

25922 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills

109 North Whittemore Street, St. Johns

1124 North Ballenger Hwy., Flint

2701 South Cedar Street, Lansing

