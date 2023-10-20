Striking workers from different industries rally, march for workers’ rights in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – Striking workers from different industries gathered Thursday for a rally in Downtown Detroit.

Auto, casino, and health insurance workers marched through the streets to Hart Plaza.

The March for Workers Rights and Economic Justice comes amid strikes by the UAW, casino workers, and employees at Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan.

Union leadership and elected officials spoke at the rally.

“I want you to know that the whole state of Michigan is here with you,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield also spoke, encouraging workers to keep fighting.

“This truly is our moment, this is our time, and so do not grow weary,” said Sheffield.

Striking workers left the rally energized.

“It felt pretty historical being out here with all the other strikers with all the other companies,” said MGM card dealer Tom Filiccia.