What’s Going Around: Respiratory issues, Covid, strep throat and more

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

“Trends seem to be similar as previous weeks with COVID still surging across all counties,” said MinuteClinic family nurse practitioner Sara Kayser. “I also came across a couple pediatric patients with COVID/strep co-infection as well.”

WAYNE COUNTY – Strep throat, upper respiratory viruses, Covid, hand foot & mouth disease, Adenovirus, fall allergies.

Dr. Tiffney Widner

Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

“This week, I’ve seen a number of children with strep. We’re also seeing children with upper respiratory virus, so we’re advising parents to treat the symptoms.

As kids participate in trunk-or-treat, trick-or-treat or other community events, parents should be monitoring how much candy your kids eat and where it’s coming from. And make sure that it’s sealed. Candy that’s unwrapped is concerning. Anything that looks like it’s been tampered with should be thrown away. Halloween in the emergency room is not a fun shift. That’s when patients come in with digestive issues – vomiting and belly pain. It’s hard to pinpoint the cause: is it because you at too much candy or was it bad? Some people like to save money and buy it the year before and give it out. "

Dr. Christopher Loewe

Emergency Medicine, Ascension St. John Hospital

“We’re seeing patients who have COVID-19 are coming in with less severe cases and fewer are requiring a hospital stay. If you’re healthy you’re not going to be at risk with the disease; however, the elderly who have heart, lung, and immune system problems are still vulnerable. I expect we will see rates increase in the coming months and then decline again.”

Dr. Jennifer Stephens-Hoyer

Emergency Department, Henry Ford Medical Center Plymouth

“Emergency department and hospital census levels are very high with many different illnesses. COVID-19, influenza, and other infectious syndromes are present in addition to acute flares of chronic illnesses. I strongly recommend that patients work diligently with their primary doctors to improve their baseline health and control of chronic illnesses. "

Dr. Arsala Bakhtyar

Infectious disease physician and chief of Pediatrics, at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn

“This is the season for respiratory viruses and it’s expected that we will see a surge of RSV and Influenza very soon. In addition to these, those I have been seeing quite a few cases of enteroviruses causing hand foot mouth disease and Adenovirus infection that causes a prolonged illness with fever, sore throat and conjunctivitis. We strongly recommend that if you are sick, stay at home, vaccinate against influenza and covid and practice good hand hygiene.”

OAKLAND COUNTY – Respiratory viruses, RSV, Covid, colds, hand foot & mouth disease, pink eye.

Dr. Justin Skrzynski

Internal medicine physician, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

“The hospital is seeing an uptick in respiratory viruses like RSV and COVID, as the weather gets colder and people go indoors. Now is also the perfect time to get vaccinated against things like COVID and influenza, so you’re protected during the peak of these seasons.”

WASHTENAW COUNTY – Respiratory illnesses, croup, bronchiolitis, asthma flare-ups, influenza.

Dr. Marisa Louie

Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services, Michigan Medicine

“We have been seeing a good variety of mostly respiratory illnesses like croup, wheezing illnesses and some bronchiolitis.”

Washtenaw County Health Department

“Influenza activity in Washtenaw County is currently at low levels. Sporadic cases of Influenza A and B are being reported. Flu-related hospitalizations of Washtenaw residents are currently at low levels. Sporadic hospitalizations are being reported.”

MONROE COUNTY – Respiratory illnesses, Covid, influenza, COPD flare-ups.

MACOMB COUNTY – Stomach viruses, upper respiratory infections, Covid, hand foot & mouth disease, sore throats, asthma flare-ups.

Dr. Stephanie Hernandez

Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“There has been a significant increase in the cases of gastroenteritis and patients experiencing symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. While testing negative for the flu and COVID, patients have been experiencing symptoms of congestion, cough, sore throat, and fever resulting from a viral infection. There continue to be various orthopedic and soft tissue traumatic injuries, with these injuries mostly being treated in the adolescent population. Positive cases of COVID-19 have slightly increased, though the majority of patients continue to experience mild symptoms and avoid hospitalization.”

LIVINGSTON COUNTY -- Upper respiratory viruses, strep throat, colds, asthma flare-ups.