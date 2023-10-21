52º
Husband, wife, dog attacked by stray pit bulls while walking in Grosse Pointe Park

‘They came out of nowhere,’ man says

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Grosse Pointe Park, Wayne County

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – A husband and wife were walking their dog in Grosse Pointe Park when they were attacked by stray pit bulls.

Terry O’Conner said he and his wife were walking their lab, Burley, around 5:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, on Beaconsfield Avenue in Grosse Pointe Park.

“We were just finishing up our walk,” O’Conner said. “They came out of nowhere and just attacked the dog first. There were two of them. They attacked him in the front and the back. Then I went to go break it up. They took me down and then I just went pretty wild on them and started punching them in the ears to get rid of them.”

O’Conner said he’s still shaken up, but he, his wife, and their dog are expected to be OK. He has a cut on his hand, his wife was bitten, and Burley needed “a lot of stitches.”

O’Conner said irresponsible dog owners are the problem.

The pit bulls are still believed to be on the loose.

