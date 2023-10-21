Man critically injured after funeral reception shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man was critically injured after a shooting during a funeral reception on Detroit’s east side.

It happened at about 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at a reception hall near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. According to authorities, an altercation between family members started inside the hall and spilled onto the street, where several people took out guns and shots being fired.

Police said they arrested a man they found firing shots into the air when they arrived.

Another man with a gun reportedly fled from the scene. Police said shots were fired during a brief chase, but they don’t know if the man was shot by officers or was shot before they arrived.

One person was taken into custody and two guns were recovered.

Sources said the family was gathering after a funeral for the victim of a hit-and-run that occurred Oct. 1.