Samantha Woll murder investigation: Detroit police chief says ‘no evidence’ yet to suggest hate crime

DETROIT – Detroit police provided a brief update on the investigation into the murder of a Detroit synagogue president on Saturday.

Samantha Woll was found dead from an apparent stabbing outside her home in Lafayette Park early Saturday morning. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Woll was well-known in the Detroit community, serving as Board President of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, and previously working for Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

Detroit Police Chief James White issued a statement on Sunday with an update on the ongoing investigation:

“The investigation into the death of Ms. Woll remains ongoing. At this time, however, no evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism.”

“DPD investigators are working with the FBI to forensically analyze all of the information obtained up to this point in an effort to ascertain the timeline that ultimately led to Ms. Woll’s death. Individuals with information that may further this investigation are being interviewed.”

“I again ask the community to remain patient while our investigators and law enforcement partners continue their work. Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service.”

White added that another update would be given on Monday. The FBI and Michigan State Police are assisting in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.