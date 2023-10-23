UAW adds major Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights to auto strike as talks narrow

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers union called on thousands of workers to walk out from Stellantis’ largest plant on Monday morning, joining the 34,000 autoworkers already striking against Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

About 6,800 autoworkers walked off from the job at Stellantis’ Sterling Heights Assembly Plant on Monday, Oct. 23, shutting down the facility that the UAW says is the company’s “biggest moneymaker.” The plant makes RAM 1500 pickup trucks.

The Jeep maker’s Sterling Heights Assembly Plant is the latest target in this year’s calculated strike approach, in which the UAW is picking off facilities that are increasingly more valuable to the automakers’ bottom lines. With now more than 40,000 of the union’s 146,000 autoworkers on strike at 45 facilities across the U.S. as of Monday, UAW leaders are hoping to put pressure on Stellantis, General Motors and Ford Motor Company to reach a deal in favor of union demands.

After beginning the strike by closing down facilities that make midsize pickup trucks, SUVs, and commercial vans, the union is moving into bigger territory by taking offline major facilities that produce the automakers’ most profitable vehicles, like pickup trucks and large SUVs. The UAW signaled its willingness to go after facilities with more financial impact with its decision to strike at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant, the company’s most profitable plant, earlier this month.

The Monday announcement comes after union President Shawn Fain said last week that talks with the automakers are getting closer to deals, but the carmakers’ offers have not been good enough so far. Fain singled out Stellantis on Monday, saying the company has the “worst proposal on the table regarding wage progression, temporary worker pay and conversion to full-time, cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), and more.”

Talks with all three companies have inched forward in the months since talks began, and have progressed even more in the last several weeks -- specifically after the onset of the strike, which is now entering its sixth week. Both sides say they are eager to end the strike and reach an agreement, but haven’t yet been able to see eye-to-eye in terms of an end.

Fain said earlier this month that the union is prepared to declare a strike at any facility “at any time” in an effort to get talks to progress and more quickly.

“The bottom line is we’ve got cards left to play, and they’ve got money left to spend. That’s the hardest part of a strike. Right before a deal is when there’s the most aggressive push for that last mile. They just want to wait us out. They want division. They want fear. They want uncertainty, and what we have is our solidarity,” Fain said last Friday.

---> From Friday: UAW strike update: ‘Serious movement’ with Stellantis, GM, but ‘there is more to be won’

The UAW argues that part of the Big Three’s billions of dollars in profits amassed in the last few years should be used to compensate autoworkers with better pay and benefits. Carmakers, on the other hand, say their offers already substantially surpass expectations, and that their large profits are needed to remain competitive amid a major investment in the shift to electric vehicles.

Stellantis issued the following statement last week:

“Negotiations between Stellantis and the UAW continue to be productive, building on the momentum from the past several weeks. We have made progress on narrowing the gaps on significant issues that will bring immediate financial gains and job security for our employees. Our focus remains on resolving those issues as soon as possible and finding solutions that protect the company and our employees.”

All auto strike locations

About 40,000 of the UAW’s 146,000 autoworkers were striking at 45 Big Three facilities as of Monday, Oct. 23.

Below is a list of all the strike locations.

Stellantis

Sterling Heights Assembly Plant

Toledo Assembly Complex

Centerline Packaging

Centerline Warehouse

Marysville

Sherwood (Warren)

Warren Parts

Quality Engineering Center (Auburn Hills)

Romulus

Chicago

Cleveland

Milwaukee

Minneapolis

Denver

Los Angeles

Portland, Oregon

Atlanta

Winchester, Virginia

Orlando

Dallas

New York

Boston

GM

Wentzville Assembly

Davison Road Processing Center

Flint Processing Center

Lansing Redistribution

Pontiac Redistribution

Willow Run Redistribution

Ypsilanti Processing Center

Chicago Parts Distribution

Cincinnati Parts Distribution

Hudson, Wisconsin Parts Distribution

Denver Parts Distribution

Reno Parts Distribution Center

Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution

Fort Worth Parts Distribution

Martinsburg, West Virginia Parts Distribution

Jackson, Mississippi Parts Distribution

Charlotte, North Carolina Parts Distribution

Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution

Philadelphia Parts Distribution

Lansing Delta Township plant

Ford

Michigan Assembly Plant (final assembly and paint only)

Kentucky Truck Plant

Chicago Assembly Plant

