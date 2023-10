DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy was shot at a park on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting occurred Thursday (Oct. 26) at 7:47 p.m. at Skinner Playfield in the 12800 block of Kelly Road.

Police say an unknown suspect fired shots in the area of the park, hitting the 15-year-old.

Officials say the victim was taken to a Metro Detroit hospital and was listed in stable condition.