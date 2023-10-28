80-year-old woman’s fence taken out by reckless drivers nearly 30 times in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An 80-year-old woman’s fence has been taken out by drivers nearly 30 times in Highland Park.

The driver drama occurs at the corner of John R. and the Davison Service Drive.

“As of today, my fence has been hit 26 times,” said Isabelle Gaddie. “And I can’t take it no more.”

Local 4 has gotten to know Gaddie very well over the last few years, as we’ve seen her fence and home numerous times due to the same fiasco.

When we first met Gaddie, drivers had slammed into her fence 11 times.

This past summer, the number of drivers taking out her fence more than doubled.

Good Samaritans built the latest new fence and concrete polls to protect it.

But on Friday (Oct. 27), another car crashed through her new fence and into her yard, where her guard dogs keep watch. And then a man shows up with a gun.

“He said, ‘I am going to shoot the dogs,’” Gaddie said.

When asked why he was going to shoot the dogs, the man claimed self-defense.

“If they try to bite her, I will shoot them,” Gaddie said the man told her. “How are you going to shoot my dog in my yard.”

This time, the traffic lights were out before this crash, and that’s a problem.

Wayne County and Highland Park must make the intersection more safe.

Gaddie said she is also going to put up a sign saying, “If you do not have insurance, do not drive here.”