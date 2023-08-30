‘It’s fantastic’ - Repeatedly destroyed Highland Park fence replaced, reinforced

The fence has been a frustration for Gaddie, who says it has been hit 25 times over the years.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Highland Park resident Isabelle Gaddie is celebrating the completion of her new fence.

“It’s fantastic! I am happy and blessed and hope no one wants to come through to christen it,” Gaddie exclaimed.

All jokes aside, the fence has been a frustration for Gaddie over the years who says it has been hit 25 times.

Her insurance company stopped covering the cost of repairing it. She had just had it replaced from an accident earlier this year when not even a day later, it was knocked down again. H & K Custom Services helped Gaddie raise the money for new materials and they did the work free of charge.

This time, they installed five concrete-filled posts at the corner of the fence. They go down four feet deep and sit in a bed of concrete. It’s given Gaddie confidence to move about her own backyard again, something she hasn’t felt comfortable doing after being hit herself in her own yard.

“I just thank everybody all the people that donated to make it possible,” Gaddie said. “I’ve just been blessed.”