Michigan State Police search for 2 missing teens last seen in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police are asking the public to help them locate two missing teens who were last seen in Macomb County.

The teens left school and did not return home, according to police. Both of them were seen on Oct. 26 in Richmond and have been reported in different locations around Macomb County.

One of the missing teens is Angelina Joy Murray. She is 17 years old, Black, 5′4′' and 120 pounds. The other missing teen is Christianna Lynn Murray. She is 16 years old, Black, 5′7′' and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 248-584-5740 or call 911.