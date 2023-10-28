Pontiac woman killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing street

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Pontiac woman and fled the scene of the crash.

The hit-and-run crash happened at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, on University Drive near Kenilworth in Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sequence Shanell Wright, 29, was attempting to cross University Drive from south to north when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver continued eastbound on University Drive and did not stop at the scene of the crash. A second vehicle possibly struck Wright’s purse, causing minor damage to the vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 1997 Saab, remained at the scene. That driver told detectives that there was a white Ram pickup truck near his vehicle at the time but they were not sure if that vehicle struck Wright or not.

Wright was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tipsters will remain anonymous.