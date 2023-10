DETROIT – One of the most adorable holidays is upon us -- National Cat Day!

The sacred holiday is Sunday and we want you to share some of your cutest photos -- stand by for cuteness overload.

All you have to do is submit your best pup photo to MIPics -- we’ll be showing some of our favorites on ClickOnDetroit.

---> Upload your cat to MIPics here <--

More: All 4 Pets