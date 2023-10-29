Citadel of Praise giving away free gas in Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood

DETROIT – If you’re looking to get some gas for free head over to Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

The Citadel of Praise is giving away $25,000 worth of gas starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at five gas stations.

Free gas at the Sunoco station at Greenfield and Schoolcraft is reserved exclusively for UAW and Detroit casino workers. They will just need to present a company-issued badge.

People who attend the giveaway will be able to get a maximum of $40 in free gas.

Exxon at Schoolcraft and Evergreen

BP at Fenkell and Evergreen

Shell at Grand River and Evergreen

Exxon at Greenfield and Schoolcraft

Sunoco at Greenfield and Schoolcraft