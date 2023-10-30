44º
Join Insider

Local News

$2K reward offered for information in Pontiac shooting that killed 16-year-old girl

Anyone with info asked to contact Crime Stoppers

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pontiac, Oakland County
A 16-year-old girl was killed in an Oct. 28, 2023 shooting in Pontiac. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police in Oakland County are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl Saturday, Oct. 28.

According to authorities, Desiree Childs was shot in the chest at about 11:20 p.m. while walking home with a friend on Johnson Street in Pontiac. Police said several shots were fired, but they do not know who pulled the trigger. Her friend was not injured.

Desiree was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

An emotional vigil was held Sunday, Oct. 29, to honor and remember Desiree.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in her death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

email