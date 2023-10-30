Eastern Michigan to rename football field after Maxx Crosby following $1M gift to university

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher and former Eastern Michigan football standout Maxx Crosby announced a $1 million gift to his school as the Raiders visit Detroit for Monday Night Football.

The EMU athletic department announced Monday that Crosby, along with his wife/former EMU soccer student-athlete, Rachel, have committed $1 million to the school’s athletic programs.

In honor of the gift from the Crosbys, the football playing surface inside Rynearson Stadium will be named after him, EMU said.

“First and foremost, Eastern Michigan University holds a very special place in my heart and I am incredibly grateful for the significant role my EMU experience has played in shaping my life as an athlete and as a man,” mentioned Crosby. “Without the opportunity to attend EMU, I would not have met my wife, Rachel, who has given me the most beautiful gift imaginable in our daughter, Ella. Without EMU, I wouldn’t have the lifelong friends that now serve as advisors and business partners. Without EMU, I may not have ever had the opportunity to achieve my dream of playing in the National Football League. With an immense amount of humility and gratitude for the continued support of the administration, teachers, coaches, athletes, and students, I am committing to a $1 million gift to Eastern Michigan University Athletics.”

During his time at EMU, Crosby racked up a total of 20.0 career sacks, placing him among the top defensive players in EMU’s history. Additionally, his 41.0 career tackles-for-loss stands as the third-highest in the university’s storied football program. In 2017, Crosby equaled the EMU single-season record for sacks.

Crosby was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the then-Oakland Raiders.

“With his remarkable $1 million donation, Maxx is helping us launch Phase Two of the Championship Building Plan that will forever leave an indelible mark on our program,” said Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee. “When he came back this summer for the Champions 4 Life Series, we had great conversations about his and Rachel’s desire to make an impact on our athletic programs. Their dedication to our Athletic Department’s future is nothing short of game-changing. We’re deeply thankful for their commitment and passion for championing excellence in every aspect.”

“I am a firm believer of the power of education and sports, and personally serve as an example of how they can positively impact both individuals and communities,” Crosby added. “By investing in EMU Athletics, I hope to contribute to the growth and development of student-athletes, providing them with the resources and opportunities they need to realize their dreams on and off-the-field. This gift is not just about the present, but also the future of generations of student-athletes who will benefit from enhanced facilities, scholarships, and support systems that will advance the rich history of the Eastern Michigan University athletic program. My hope is that this donation will create a ripple effect and inspire others to join me in supporting their alma maters or institutions that have made such a significant impact on their lives and communities. Together, we can provide the resources needed to empower future generations to not just chase their dreams but live them.”