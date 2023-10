Police are seeking information about a 81-year-old man who went missing in Grosse Pointe Woods.

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 81-year-old man who went missing in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Harry Ford was last seen in Grosse Pointe Woods wearing a Green Jacket and light gray khakis pants.

According to police, Ford suffers from Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Anyone with information should contact the Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department at 313-343-2410 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

