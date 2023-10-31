39º
Why thousands flock to this Macomb County street every Halloween season

Tillson Street has become the Halloween destination in Romeo

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Tucked in the small village of Romeo, in northern Macomb County, lives a neighborhood that has been taking Halloween to the next level.

Tillson Street has become the Halloween destination for Romeo residents and surrounding communities, with about 30 houses involved, and an epic amount of candy for trick-or-treaters.

The fun starts before Halloween, as many take a drive through the neighborhood to take in the over-the-top awesome décor.

The street is totally free to visit and the event is open to the public.

---> Find more info about Terror on Tillson Street here

Watch Paula Tutman’s report from Tillson Street for Halloween 2023 in the video player above.

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992.

Ken Haddad has proudly been with WDIV/ClickOnDetroit since 2013.

