Child abuse survivor, family does something special for other families in Metro Detroit

It was a big day on Wednesday for a little boy named Wyatt Rewoldt and his mom, Erica Hammel-McLaughlin.

They spent the day giving back, donating care kits to families at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

“These care kits are chapstick, fuzzy socks, deodorant, toothbrushes,” said Hammel-McLaughlin as she described items in the kits.

The family said it wanted to give back to help those who gave so much to them during a tough time at the hospital one decade ago.

“A lot of times when you’re dropping your child to the ER, you have to drop everything,” Hammel-McLaughlin said. “You don’t have time to pack a bag or anything.”

The family was celebrating the 10th anniversary of what they call Wyatt’s Survivor’s Day, or his Hero Day.

“Yeah, my Hero Day,” Wyatt shouted with a smile as he greeted hospital staff.

It was Nov. 1, 2013, when Hammel-McLaughlin was told to rush to Children’s Hospital of Michigan because Wyatt was being prepped for surgery.

“We found out that he was abused,” Hammel-McLaughlin said.

Wyatt was a victim of shaken baby syndrome. It happened at the hands of his father’s girlfriend back then.

“He had major brain bleed, fractured skull, bilateral hemorrhages, broken rib, and torn gums,” Hammel-McLaughlin said.

At the time, the boy’s condition was critical. The family said it didn’t know what would happen.

“Children’s Hospital saved his life,” Hammel-McLaughlin said.

That’s why the family returned to the hospital this anniversary, determined to share Wyatt’s story.

“Child abuse happens everywhere,” Hammel-McLaughlin said. “Any type of family. It doesn’t discriminate. And you never think it will happen to you until it does.”

In addition to donating care kits, the family wanted to spread awareness about Wyatt’s Law, which allows parents to be made aware of past abuse by caregivers. That law was passed in Lansing one year ago.

“We’re hoping that Wyatt’s Law will save children from going through what he had to go through,” Hammel-McLaughlin said.

Family members said Wyatt continues showing progress through therapy and rehabilitation.