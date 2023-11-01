City reintroduces paid parking in downtown Pontiac business corridor

The city of Pontiac has reintroduced paid parking in the downtown Pontiac business corridor.

PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac has reintroduced paid parking in the downtown Pontiac business corridor.

The paid parking announcement occurred Wednesday (Nov. 1), and the city’s economic development division repaired the previous parking meters to increase the circulation of cars among parking spaces.

The program allows motorists to use cash, credit cards, or an easy-to-use digital payment application, passport parking, through their smartphones.

The city of Pontiac created videos to announce the new program and show viewers how to use the Kiosks downtown, which can be viewed here.

“The city’s main goal is to meet the needs of our residents and businesses by offering several options for paid parking downtown,” said Mayor Tim Greimel. “By re-implementing paid parking, we will ensure that downtown residents and employees don’t occupy parking spaces all day long and that customers and patrons can more affordably find parking spots.”