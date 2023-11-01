Northville Township police launch package protection service ahead of holiday season

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The most wonderful time of the year is also when so-called “porch pirates” strike most often.

That’s why one local police department is getting ahead of the problem with a new program that kicked off Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Instead of mailing packages to your home -- where it sits out for all to see and potentially steal -- residents of Northville Township can now mail their packages directly to the police department and pick them up there.

An estimated three in four Americans have had a package stolen from their porch and the Northville Township Police Department is saying no more.

“Beginning now until January 1st of 2024, any Northville Township resident has the ability to have their package sent here,” said Andrew Domzalski. “Once that package is delivered, they’ll have five days to pick that package up, so long as they have the identification to do so.”

The police department is open 24/7, so you can pick up your package at any time.

There are some limitations, like not sending packages over 50 pounds and no hazardous or flammable items.

The program is called Operation Max’s Vault, named after the department’s community support dog Max, who is always ready to help residents.

The service is free of charge and is available to residents only. More information can be found on the official Northville Township Police Department website.

