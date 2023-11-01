Southfield man charged in string of burglaries across Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – A 53-year-old man from Southfield was charged in connection with several burglaries during October.

According to authorities, James Chatman was arrested Oct. 25 in Troy following a burglary that occurred at King’s Plaza on Rochester Road. Police said officers arrived at the scene, found the door to the building was damaged and that the cash register was open with no cash inside. Chatman was taken into custody.

Police said they identified Chatman as a suspect in multiple burglaries in Royal Oak, Birmingham, Troy and other areas after surveillance reportedly confirmed he and his vehicle were involved.

Chatman was charged Friday, Oct. 27, with burglary and is being held on a $200,000 bond.