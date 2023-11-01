Warren man arraigned on 3 charges of filing false tax return

Shawn Wilmoth, 36, of Warren, was arraigned in the 37th District Court in Macomb County on three charges of filing a false tax return.

The charges that occurred on Wednesday (Nov. 1) consist of one count for 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Court documents say Wilmoth was previously arrested and arraigned on charges from the Department of Attorney General, which include conducting a criminal enterprise, in June of this year for allegedly defrauding five Gubernatorial candidates who contracted with signature gathering firms he owned or co-owned.

Allegedly, Wilmoth failed to report or underreported income from the firms and other tax filings.

“Michigan’s income tax supports our state in countless crucial ways,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “My office, as well as the Michigan Department of Treasury, take it very seriously when income earners attempt to cheat the state and deprive Michigan residents of crucial programming and operational funds.”

A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Nov. 30.