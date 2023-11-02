Hit-and-run injures valet driver at Shelby Township banquet hall

Police are looking for the driver responsible in a Shelby Township hit-and-run on Oct. 27, 2023.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Shelby Township are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that happened Friday, Oct. 27.

According to authorities, a black Ram 1500 struck a valet driver at the Palazzo Grande at about 8 p.m. Police said the driver responsible checked on the valet driver, who sustained injuries in the crash, but left the scene without providing information.

Police described the driver as a white woman with long brown hair who is believed to be about 30-35 years old. She was wearing a gray jacket. A passenger in the vehicle is described as a white man wearing a black suit.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information is asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.