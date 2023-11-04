Here’s how Michigan Democrats are at risk of losing House majority after Tuesday’s elections

Michigan Democrats have been pushing their agenda through this week because the math in the State House could potentially change after Tuesday’s local elections.

“When you think you may be losing your majority status, you’re going to get everything done you can,” said political consultant Dennis Darnoi. “Progressives have been pushing for this.”

Agenda items like their contentious green energy bills, which got pushed through in the early morning hours Friday.

Two Democratic State representatives are running for mayor, which consists of State Rep. Kevin Coleman in Westland and State Rep. Lori Stone in Warren. Both have a strong shot at winning.

If they both win, it means the Michigan House would go to 54 Democrats and 54 Republicans.

Interestingly, it would not mean shared power—which is something Michigan has had.

In 1993-1994, Michigan had co-speakers, one Democrat and one Republican.

To get to shared power, it would have to be 55 vs. 55 according to the rules; 54 vs. 54 doesn’t cut it.

This means the Democrats would still hold the gavel in the House. Elections to fill those vacancies (if need be) would be held in February.