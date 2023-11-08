Downriver family says $100K was stolen from woman by home healthcare worker

DOWNRIVER, Mich. – A Downriver family says $100,000 has been stolen from a mother by her home healthcare worker.

The family says Cindy Taylor needs in-home help as she deals with multiple sclerosis. The service she hired broke her heart as most of her money was gone.

ATM records of the massive amounts of cash being withdrawn from ATMs daily in Taylor have been released.

“My whole life has been turned upside down,” said Taylor.

Taylor is one of the sweetest, most trusting, most gentle, most kind people you could ever meet.

But it was Taylor who met a young woman who seemed like just the right person to welcome into her home to be her at-home caregiver as she deals with the challenges of primary progressive multiple sclerosis.

The girl worked as a caregiver at a nearby facility. Taylor hired her on the side to not only help but also become a trusted member of the Taylor family.

For two years, the girl told Taylor that she was like a second mom to her.

“She said you are like a mom, “Taylor said. “I said, ‘You are like a daughter. I loved her.”

Taylor received a call from her bank back in June saying that her account was overdrawn. In her account was her inheritance.

After the notification from the bank, Taylor said the girl called in sick that same day, and she’s not been back since. Instead, she texted saying she was sorry, but the money was gone.

A Downriver family says $100,000 has been stolen from a mother by her home healthcare worker. (WDIV)

Bank records show staggering ATM withdrawals daily, with credit cards being maxed out to the thousands as small payments are being made to conceal the massive theft.

Taylor’s next egg of $100,000 was gone.

“I was in shock for one thing because I cared about this girl,” Taylor said. “And then I thought, ‘Oh my God, how am I going to live?’ I would just tell her how she broke my heart and broke my life.”

The girl that Taylor hired did not come from an agency because care could be rather expensive.

Police sent a warrant request to the prosecutor’s office hoping to find the caregiver.