Genesee County authorities treat disappearance of 15-year-old girl as kidnapping

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving a Genesee Township high school with a 54-year-old man.

Norreana Horton, 15, was last seen on video leaving Kearsley High School with 54-year-old Robert Tramble on Nov. 6, 2023. Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson said Horton is a ward of the state and was being overseen by a foster family in Genesee Township.

She was reported missing on Nov. 7 after she did not arrive at school. Swanson said Tramble and Horton are not related, but Tramble does have ties to Horton’s birth mother. Tramble has a criminal history that includes unarmed robbery, second-degree homicide, carrying concealed weapons, and more.

“Every missing 15 is treated as a kidnapping until proven otherwise,” Swanson said. “She is in danger. I believe that until proven otherwise.”

She was last seen in a 2011 black pickup truck with after-market rims, and license plate No. ERJ7610. Swanson said it is possible that one of the taillights on the truck are out.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

Robert Tramble and vehicle. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office)