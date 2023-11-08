47º
‘Some days I just don’t have it,’ -- Coffey Anderson on facing his wife’s cancer

Christy McDonald, Anchor/Reporter

DETROIT – Country music star Coffey Anderson is used to sharing his life with the public. Not only through his music, but his family had a reality show on Netflix called “Country Ever After.”

Along with his wife Criscilla, who is a former backup dancer, they chronicled their lives as entertainers and parents to three kids. But they also shared the journey of Criscilla’s battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

Coffey is coming to Detroit this weekend to perform at the American Cancer Society Discovery Ball on Saturday night. It’s an event I’m honored to emcee and support, since I lost my husband Jamie Samuelsen to colon cancer over 3 years ago.

It was great to talk with Coffey about how things are going with Criscilla’s cancer now, and the difficulty caregivers have sometimes in keeping everything together.

He was very honest about how it has impacted their marriage and some days, it’s just really hard to handle. But our conversation really helped me remember, that we’re not alone.

There are other people who have walked this road, and who are doing it now. And there is support and strength in hearing from those who live it every day.

Keep going, Coffey and Criscilla – Detroit will be welcoming you on Saturday night!

Christy McDonald is an Emmy-Award winning TV anchor and journalist who has covered news in Detroit and Michigan for 25 years before joining WDIV in 2022.

