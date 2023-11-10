Legislation to allow firearm safety classes in schools introduced by Michigan senator

Senator John Bumstead introduced legislation allowing firearms safety to be taught in Michigan schools as an option as part of the physical education curriculum.

The legislation, which was introduced on Thursday (Nov. 9), was drafted with support from the Michigan Department of Education and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The legislation would not mandate schools to teach the course but would allow it to be offered as part of an existing class or an optional extracurricular course.

Students who complete the curriculum will also get Hunter Safety Education credit.

“My office and I have worked very hard to ensure that both MDE and DNR approved of this language and support this effort,” said Bumstead, R-North Muskegon. “If schools choose to implement this instruction, it will offer kids a wonderful opportunity to learn more about hunting and Michigan’s outdoors. I hope these classes would be especially valuable to students who might not grow up in families with hunting traditions.”

The legislation (Senate Bill 644) would require firearms safety classes to be taught by certified hunter-education instructors. Students would learn the proper usage and handling, safe cleaning and maintenance of different firearms, and safe hunting practices.

Real firearms or ammunition would not be allowed into schools as part of the instruction.

“Hunters and firearms safety programs provide safe, controlled introductions to Michigan’s outdoor heritage and create the next generation of conservationists,” said Amy Trotter, CEO of Michigan United Conservation Clubs. “MUCC applauds Sen. Bumstead and his bipartisan Senate colleagues for this chance to introduce these critical education opportunities to Michigan’s students.”