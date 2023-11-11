Macomb County man wins $400K Fantasy 5 jackpot from Michigan Lottery: ‘I was so happy’

A Macomb County man said winning a $400,017 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery “couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The 32-year-old man chose to remain anonymous. He matched the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on Oct. 16, 2023. Those numbers were 16-17-21-28-33. He purchased his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I like playing all of the draw games, and I always buy my tickets online,” he said. “I saw an email from the Lottery about claiming a prize as I was leaving work, and figured I must have won big. I went home, ate dinner, relaxed for a bit, and then finally logged in to my account to see how much I’d won. When I saw $400,017 pending, I was so happy! This prize couldn’t have come at a better time.”

He recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He plans to pay bills with his winnings and then save what’s left.

How to play Fantasy 5

Each Fantasy 5 play is $1.

For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch can be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play can be added, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing.

Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.