Metro Detroit food banks in need of donations ahead of holiday season

DETROIT – The end of the year is a busy time for food banks but more so now than ever. Gleaners says the demand it is seeing is up 30% year to year since the start of the pandemic.

“People are lining up hours in advance in their cars so that they are able to get a meal to bring home to their families. I can say 30% and that might not mean much but when you look at the line of cars and you know what that represents,” said Angela Halverson, Director of Community Giving at Gleaners.

Hundreds of boxes of food were packed for people in need Tuesday, Nov. 14. Each box contained vegetables, proteins, and other essentials – enough for 12 meals.

They’re hoping each box helps alleviate the difficult decisions that people and families have had to make.

“The seniors are making the choice between their medicine and food, parents are making terrible choices, parents are giving up their meals so that their kids have meals and they’re thinking ahead to Thanksgiving, Christmas, the holidays and they’re making sure they do have enough food on the plates of their kids,” Halverson said.

If you are having trouble putting food on the table, visit pantrynet.org. There you can find a list of food banks closest to you.

You can also call 211, if you’re homebound they can help make sure the food gets to you at your door.