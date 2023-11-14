Red Cross partners with “Elf” to boost holiday blood donations in Metro Detroit

Get ready to spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear!

The movie “Elf” is returning to theaters this Friday to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and it’s partnering with the American Red Cross in hopes of inspiring that spirit of giving in Elf fans everywhere.

“We are so excited,” said Beth Frahm, donor resource development manager for the American Red Cross of Southeast Michigan. “It’s the 20th anniversary of the Elf movie, and we know many people make it a tradition every year to watch it. So we have partnered with them, and we’re hoping to make another tradition with people and have them make the tradition of coming in to donate blood during this time of the year also.”

To mark the occasion, donors who give blood from Nov. 10-30 will receive a special pair of Elf-themed Red Cross socks while supplies last.

“We want to thank our donors and make sure that they know that we appreciate them, and this is a fun way of doing it,” Frahm said.

The Red Cross website has embraced the spirit of the holiday favorite, advising if you’re planning to donate blood, drink extra water and eat a healthy meal with iron-rich foods like eggs, meat, spinach, and maple syrup.

Last spring, a Red Cross Snoopy t-shirt went viral and attracted many new donors. The organization hopes these socks will do the same.

“We really want to encourage some first-time donors because it’s so important to donate blood,” Frahm said. “People don’t realize that every two seconds somebody in the United States is receiving a blood transfusion. It’s lifesaving.”

The holidays are traditionally a difficult time to collect enough blood.

“Going into the holidays, people get busy,” Frahm said. “They’re doing things with families, they’re very busy doing other things, they don’t think about donating blood. So we’re trying to prepare ourselves to make sure that we have an adequate blood supply prepared in the hospitals ready to go.”

To patients relying on donated blood, there is no greater gift.

“We want to be charitable this time of year and look for things we can do,” Frahm said. “Sometimes it’s hard to be charitable in a financial way, but donating blood is a selfless act. It takes an hour of your time.”

Buddy would surely approve.

To make an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit https://www.redcross.org/, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.