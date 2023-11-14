Roseville police find woman’s body in vehicle, arrest driver who was passed out

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The body of a woman who sustained “significant” head trauma was found in a vehicle Monday night by Roseville police, who also arrested the driver, officials report.

Roseville police say officers were called to an area of Gratiot Avenue near I-94 for a report of a disabled vehicle at around 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man passed out behind the steering wheel, and the body of a woman who appeared to have been attacked.

The body belongs to a 45-year-old woman from Warren, police said. She was dead when officers found her. She appeared to have “sustained significant trauma to her head and face,” officials report. Her identity was not released.

Police are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide. Officials said Tuesday that they believe the woman was physically assaulted, put in the vehicle, and then driven to “where the vehicle was located by officers.”

Law enforcement reportedly had to box in the disabled vehicle Monday night, since the car was still in drive when police encountered it. The man in the driver’s seat, identified only as a 42-year-old Highland Park resident, was passed out, officials said.

There was evidence in the vehicle that made police believe the man was responsible for the woman’s death. The man was taken into custody Monday night. It was not immediately clear what charges he might face.

Roseville police said they continue to investigate the case, and are working to determine where the homicide actually took place. No other details were provided as of Tuesday morning.

The roadway was initially closed for investigation, but had since reopened to traffic as of early Tuesday morning.