Why the man arrested in Samantha Woll’s murder was released

DETROIT – Local 4 is continuing to work to get new information regarding the murder of Samantha Woll.

The Jewish community leader was found stabbed to death Oct. 21. Witnesses found her lying on the ground outside of her Lafayette Park home about six hours after Woll returned home from a wedding.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police have been tight-lipped about the investigation.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, police arrested a man in Kalamazoo in connection with Woll’s death. Sources said the man was on Michigan’s west side because he has family there.

Kalamazoo police said the arrest did not mean the investigation was over.

The Detroit Police Department took the man into custody based on statements he reported made to detectives. He was eventually released without being charged after sources said the statements he made were ambiguous and open to more than one interpretation, not enough to request murder charges.

Sources said the man remains a suspect and when he was brought back to Detroit from Kalamazoo, he reportedly stopped talking and hired an attorney.

Sources told Local 4 the man had no criminal record in any way.

The Detroit Police Department released the following statement Tuesday, Nov. 14: