Man using fake FBI badge arrested during Warren road rage incident involving shots fired

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police have arrested a man who used a fake FBI badge during a road rage incident that involved shots being fired.

The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 15) at 10:20 a.m. when Warren police were called to the area of Mound Road near Arden Avenue.

Officials say they received a call from a motorist who claimed that a man driving a white Toyota SUV shot at his vehicle on Mound Road as he attempted to pass the suspect.

The victim also said that the suspect displayed a gold law enforcement-type badge to him during the incident.

Officials say the victim provided officers with a description of the suspect’s vehicle and his identity.

Police in the area said they observed the suspect’s vehicle driving southbound on Mound Road just north of 13 Mile Road, where they performed a traffic stop of the Toyota, which can be seen in the video captured by police bodycam below.

During the arrest, police said they found a BB/pellet gun. The facsimile badge was confirmed to be non-officially issued. Officials say the suspect was a 55-year-old man from Southfield.

Wayne County Commissioner William Dwyer said the investigation is ongoing as detectives plan on presenting their facts to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charges on Thursday.

Officials say some of the potential charges include assault with a dangerous weapon (4-year-only), amongst other possible charges.

“We are very fortunate that nobody was injured during this senseless incident,” said Dwyer. “Too often we see minor traffic issues turn into incidents were guns are produced and people are seriously injured or killed. If you feel you are encountering a hostile driver, the best thing to do is pull over and call 911. Taking matters into your own hands and road raging with other motorists is never a good outcome.”