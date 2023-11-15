Michigan regular firearm hunting season begins

DETROIT – The hunt is officially on for firearm deer hunters, or rifle hunters up north.

More than half a million hunters are expected to head out to their favorite spot in the wilderness over the next couple weeks.

The state requires all hunters to wear orange. Additionally, three rules must always be followed.

“First firearm rule. Always keep safe direction,” said Shawn Shilling, who teaches at the Oakland County Sportmen’s Club in Clarkston. “Second rule: trigger. Finger never goes on to trigger until you are physically ready to shoot, which means you are on target and ready to shoot.”

The third rule is to know “beyond your target.” That’s where the orange comes in.

“That’s to protect hunters from other hunters,” Shilling said.

You can find Michigan’s official hunting regulations for 2023 here.

Hunting is a sport that’s passed down from generation to generation. For Shilling, it’s a great excuse to disconnect and to be in nature.

“It’s how I disconnect,” Shilling said. “I don’t take my phone.”

You can watch Kim DeGiulio’s full story in the video player above.

Michigan’s hunting season calendar can be found here.