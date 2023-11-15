Morning 4: Is the UAW’s tentative GM agreement headed for defeat? -- and other news

FILE - A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Union workers at General Motors appear to have voted down tentative contract deal

A tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union appears to be headed for defeat.

The union hasn’t posted final vote totals yet, but workers at five large factories who finished voting in the past few days have turned down the four year and eight month deal by fairly large margins.

Read the report here.

Burger Breakdown: How Grey Ghost fared on hunt for best Metro Detroit burger

We are on the hunt for the very best hamburger in Metro Detroit.

Our first stop was at Miller’s Bar in Dearborn. Our second stop brings us to Detroit’s Brush Park neighborhood.

Here’s what we thought of the burger at Grey Ghost.

Driver accused of killing person crossing Macomb County street in wheelchair

A woman is accused of driving drunk and killing a person who was crossing a Macomb County street in a wheelchair.

See more here.

Has the Detroit River ever caught on fire?

Over the course of its more than 320 years, there have been many urban legends and myths regarding Detroit.

One of the most common and repeated claims was that the Detroit River was once so polluted that it lit on fire. It’s so common that it even got mentioned in the 1994 film “The Crow.” But did that happen?

Learn more here.