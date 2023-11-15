Driver accused of killing person crossing Macomb County street in wheelchair

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman is accused of driving drunk and killing a person who was crossing a Macomb County street in a wheelchair.

The crash happened Sunday, Nov. 12, on Metro Parkway in Harrison Township, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials said a pedestrian in a wheelchair was using a crosswalk to cross Metro Parkway when they were struck by Darci Repine, 42, of Harper Woods.

The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Police accuse Repine of being intoxicated at the time of the crash. She’s facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, which is a 15-year felony.

Repine was arraigned Monday at 41B District Court in Clinton Township. She’s being held on a $50,000 personal bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27.